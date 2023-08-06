YouTube upgrades 1080p quality for premium desktop users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube introduces enhanced 1080p for premium desktop subscribers

Google-owned YouTube has rolled out an enhanced 1080p option for all its Premium subscribers on desktop globally. According to spokesperson Paul Pennington, this upgrade offers an improved bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality which makes videos appear crisper and more precise, particularly for content with intricate details and motion.

This enhancement is not only limited to desktop users, as it is also being introduced on living room-focused devices like Chromecasts and video game consoles for Premium subscribers. However, Pennington mentioned that the feature is not yet available on Android.

ALSO READ: Google's new scanner allows Android phones to read QR codes from a distance

For non-Premium users, the standard 1080p option remains accessible. The move is in line with YouTube's efforts to enhance the viewing experience for its premium subscribers and offer an incentive for users to upgrade to the Premium service.

This development follows the platform's earlier launch of the enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality on iOS in April this year.

In addition to the enhanced 1080p option, YouTube recently introduced new creation tools for 'YouTube Shorts', its short, vertical video format. The new tools include a Collab feature which enables users to record side-by-side Shorts with other YouTube or Shorts videos, and a Q&A sticker for creators to engage with their audience and receive responses in the comments.

ALSO READ: Take control of your YouTube feed: Block unwanted channel content

The platform is also planning to test new recomposition tools that will facilitate the transformation of horizontal videos into Shorts.

Furthermore, YouTube is exploring AI-generated video summaries to provide users with quick overviews of videos which will help them decide whether a video suits their interests. Reportedly, these summaries will not replace the detailed video descriptions offered by creators but rather serve as a supplementary feature to improve user experience and engagement.

Latest Technology News