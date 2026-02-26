PM Modi Israel visit LIVE: Bilateral talks with Netanyahu, Iron Dome among key defence deals in focus on Day 2

New Delhi:

On Thursday, the second day of his visit, PM Modi will visit Yad Vashem at 12:15 PM, Israel’s official Holocaust memorial established in 1953 to honour the six million Jews killed by the Nazis. He will then hold bilateral talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Later in the afternoon, the two Prime Ministers will meet for delegation-level discussions at around 2:40 PM, followed by the exchange of MoUs and joint press statements. At 4 PM, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora in Israel, before departing for New Delhi at 5:50 PM.

What's on the agenda

According to reports, defence and security cooperation are expected to feature prominently, including possible collaboration on India’s indigenous air defence system, Sudarshan Chakra and Israel’s Iron Dome technology. Economic ties, innovation, trade and investment will also be key areas of focus, building on the bilateral investment agreement and ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

On Wednesday, PM Modi addressed a special plenary of the Knesset in Jerusalem, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli parliament. He was also conferred the parliament’s highest honour, the Speaker of the Knesset Medal.

During his address, Modi reaffirmed that India stands with Israel in its fight against terrorism.PM Modi had previously visited Israel in 2017, a trip that expanded cooperation in defence, agriculture and water management between the two countries. During that visit, he was received at the airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.