  PM Modi Israel visit LIVE: Bilateral talks with Netanyahu, Iron Dome among key defence deals in focus on Day 2
PM Modi Israel visit LIVE: Bilateral talks with Netanyahu, Iron Dome among key defence deals in focus on Day 2

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

PM Modi Israel visit LIVE updates: On day 2 of his visit, PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora and hold bilateral talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

PM Modi Israel visit LIVE
PM Modi Israel visit LIVE
New Delhi:

On Thursday, the second day of his visit, PM Modi will visit Yad Vashem at 12:15 PM, Israel’s official Holocaust memorial established in 1953 to honour the six million Jews killed by the Nazis. He will then hold bilateral talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Later in the afternoon, the two Prime Ministers will meet for delegation-level discussions at around 2:40 PM, followed by the exchange of MoUs and joint press statements. At 4 PM, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora in Israel, before departing for New Delhi at 5:50 PM.

What's on the agenda

According to reports, defence and security cooperation are expected to feature prominently, including possible collaboration on India’s indigenous air defence system, Sudarshan Chakra and Israel’s Iron Dome technology. Economic ties, innovation, trade and investment will also be key areas of focus, building on the bilateral investment agreement and ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

On Wednesday, PM Modi addressed a special plenary of the Knesset in Jerusalem, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli parliament. He was also conferred the parliament’s highest honour, the Speaker of the Knesset Medal.

During his address, Modi reaffirmed that India stands with Israel in its fight against terrorism.PM Modi had previously visited Israel in 2017, a trip that expanded cooperation in defence, agriculture and water management between the two countries. During that visit, he was received at the airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

PM Modi Israel Visit

Live updates :PM Modi Israel Visit

  9:22 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Mod Israel visit: Agenda on Day 2

    On the second and final day of his visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. He is also scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog later in the day.

    PM Modi will additionally interact with members of the Indian Jewish community before emplaning for New Delhi.

  9:00 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    MEA on PM Modi's Knesset address

    The Ministry of External Affairs said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred the Medal of the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to receive the Israeli Parliament’s highest honour.

    MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that PM Modi dedicated the medal to the enduring friendship and shared democratic values between India and Israel, according to ANI.

  8:59 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    India moves towards Iron Dome deal

    India is advancing towards a major strategic agreement with Israel to acquire Iron Dome technology. The plan is not a straightforward purchase but to integrate it into India’s indigenous ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’, an AI-enabled multi-layered air defence programme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2025.

    Tel Aviv has formally offered to transfer the technology to New Delhi under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

  8:58 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    India eyes Israel's Iron Beam laser system

    India is considering Israel’s Iron Beam laser system as a ‘light speed’ and cost-effective defence solution against hostile munitions. Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems, the system is a 100 kW class high-energy laser weapon designed to intercept aerial threats such as rockets, drones and mortars through directed energy.

  8:58 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What is the 'Hexagon of Alliances' Netanyahu wants India to join

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a ‘Hexagon of Alliances’, urging India to become part of the grouping. The concept envisions a strategic bloc comprising India, Arab nations, African countries and Mediterranean partners such as Greece and Cyprus, aimed at strengthening cooperation across sectors. It also seeks to counter threats posed by Iran and extremist networks. Read more

