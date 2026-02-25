Why does Israel love India and how did India help the country during Haifa War? Know its history

Tel Aviv:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Israel and during his visit, he addressed the Israeli Parliament on Wednesday and said that India's relationship with the land of Israel is linked to blood and sacrifice. During the World War I, more than 4,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in Israel. During his address, PM Modi said that the Jewish community has lived in India without any oppression, discrimination or fear.

Before PM Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in the Parliament that in a world where anti-Semitism is increasing, India stands out and a civilisation where Jews were never harassed, but were welcomed. In a historic address to Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Gaza Peace Initiative as a path for "just and durable peace" in the entire region even as he delivered a powerful message of solidarity to Israel, asserting that "terrorism anywhere threatens peace everywhere".

PM Modi said like Israel, India has a "consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards" and called for sustained and coordinated global efforts to counter the menace.

Why Israel has affinity for India?

The statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clearly demonstrate the depth of ties between India and Israel. India-Israel relations are not limited to diplomacy alone; they are based on deep historical ties, cultural respect, and a strong foundation of strategic partnership.

Sacrifice of Indian soldiers in the Battle of Haifa

During World War I, in the Battle of Haifa in 1918, Indian cavalry played a key role in liberating the city of Haifa from the Ottoman army. At that time, Haifa was part of present-day Israel. Indian Army soldiers risked their lives to liberate the city. Israel still remembers this heroism. Every year, events are held in Haifa to commemorate the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers. It is also a matter of pride for India that the bravery of its soldiers is recognised abroad. This historic event is an unbreakable link between the two countries.

Know all about official diplomatic relations

Israel was founded in 1948, but India established full diplomatic relations in 1992. Relations between the two countries have progressed rapidly since then. PM Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in 2017 was considered historic. It was the first time an Indian Prime Minister visited Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also visited India thereafter. These visits sent a clear message that the two countries are now openly engaging with each other.

