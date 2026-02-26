Netanyahu dons Nehru jacket, kurta-style shirt to 'surprise' PM Modi for joint dinner | WATCH

Tel Aviv:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday surprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he donned a traditional Indian attire ahead of their joint dinner. The Israeli prime minister posted a short video on social media in which he pleasantly surprised PM Modi, as the two could be seen hugging each other.

In the video, Netanyahu could be seen wearing a stone-coloured Nehru jacket or Modi jacket and a white long-sleeved kurta-style shirt. He was also wearing dark navy blue trousers and formal leather shoes. On the other hand, PM Modi was wearing white kurta pajama, along with a dark navy blue sweater and a jacket. He also had a muffler with him.

"Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire," Netanyahu said in Hindi, while sharing the video on micro-blogging website X (previously Twitter).

PM Modi's Israel visit

The prime minister arrived in Israel for a two-day visit. On day 1, he held a bilateral meeting with Netanyahu before addressing the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset. During his address, PM Modi hailed the leadership between the two countries and said India greatly admires Israel’s "resolve, courage and achievements". Recalling the historical connection between the two nations, he said the friendship between India and Israel should remain a source of strength in an uncertain world.

Later, PM Modi and Netanyahu were also seen sharing a car ride with each other. "After my Knesset address, PM Netanyahu and I are on the way to an exhibition which showcases strides made in the world of technology," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi receives Medal of Knesset

On day 1 of his Israel visit, PM Modi also received the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal", which is the highest honour of Israeli Parliament Knesset. He said he was honoured to receive the award, adding that it reflects the shared values that guide India and Israel.

"I accept it with humility and gratitude," PM Modi said on X. "This honour is not a tribute to an individual, but to the enduring friendship between India and Israel."