Take control of your YouTube feed: Block unwanted channel content

YouTube, known for its vast collection of videos, has evolved beyond just being a video-sharing platform that offers a variety of features to users. While it allows freedom for users to upload content, sometimes you might come across videos or channels that you'd rather not see or engage with.

Fortunately, Google provides workarounds to help users prevent content from specific channels from appearing in their feeds. By setting guidelines for YouTube to curate content, users can avoid seeing videos from particular channels, including Shorts they may post.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to block a channel on YouTube:

Open the YouTube app on your phone or visit youtube.com in a web browser. Find a video from the channel you wish to block on the YouTube homepage. Tap the menu button located next to the video title. Choose the "Don't recommend channel" option from the menu. An info card will replace the video on your screen, confirming the block. If you accidentally blocked the wrong channel, you can tap "Undo" to reverse the action. Blocking a channel will prevent any further recommendations from that particular channel. You can repeat the process to block other unwanted channels on YouTube.

However, it's important to note that once you block a channel, there's currently no way to unblock it. Still, the feature allows you a few moments to undo the action if you change your mind.

In addition to channel blocking, YouTube also offers solutions to deal with spam comments. Users can block spam comments on both Android and iOS apps to maintain a clean and engaging comment section.

Furthermore, for parents concerned about the content their children access on YouTube, the platform provides the option to set up channel preferences for YouTube Kids. This feature enables parents to customise the content their kids can view.

