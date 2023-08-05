Import restrictions on laptops and tablets: Government provides 90-day window

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Government extends 3-month grace period for laptop and tablet import ban

The government has recently introduced a licensing regime for the import of laptops, tablets, and personal computers, but it has now decided to give companies a "transition period" to migrate to the new rules. This move comes after concerns were raised that the restrictions could lead to supply shortages and price hikes for these devices. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's notification, the implementation of the new import rule won't take effect until October 31, with the new rules coming into play from November 1.

Earlier, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for IT & electronics, assured the industry of a transition period before the rules are enforced. This comes in response to companies like Samsung, Dell, and Apple being forced to halt shipments into the country, as they needed a license from August 4 to continue their supply chain. The government's notification had given them less than 12 hours to adjust to the new regime.

Reportedly, the main aim behind the import ban on laptops, tablets, and personal computers is to safeguard the security of citizens. The government wants to ensure that these items are sourced only from "trusted sources" to prevent potential security-related issues and protect sensitive and personal data. The list of restricted imports now includes laptops, tablets, personal computers, tyres, television sets, and air conditioners. China, South Korea, and Vietnam are among the largest sources of these imports.

Despite the new restrictions, the Directorate General for Foreign Trade (DGFT) has provided some exemptions. Personal baggage and personal imports through online platforms will still be allowed, as long as it's only one piece coming into the country. There's also an exemption for research purposes, allowing up to 20 items as capital goods.

The move comes shortly after the government's PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for hardware failed to attract participants, even with the incentive amount increased to Rs 17,000 crore.

