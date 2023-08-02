Astrology meets AI: Discover your future with Kundli GPT chatbot

Follow us on Image Source : KUNDLI GPT WEBSITE Astrology meets AI: Know how Kundli GPT works

In the rapidly evolving world of technology and artificial intelligence, astrology enthusiasts now have access to a cutting-edge tool that takes astrological readings to new heights. Kundli GPT AI, an innovative AI-based chatbot, aims to provide personalised astrological insights and answers to questions based on an individual's Kundli.

The Kundli GPT AI website claims that the chatbot can offer predictions and advice related to various aspects of life, such as career and professional opportunities, marriage and family life, health concerns, and financial advice. These predictions are based on the unique planetary positions found in an individual's Kundli, which is created using their name and birth date.

To use Kundli GPT AI, users simply need to visit the website and choose their preferred language. They are then prompted to enter their name and birth date, allowing location access for more accurate predictions. After clicking "Submit," users receive personalised astrological readings.

The chatbot's main features include identifying negative influences in the Kundli and suggesting remedies to reduce them. It also provides insights into potential health issues and financial matters. The website claimed that advanced AI technology behind Kundli GPT ensures accurate answers to users' queries.

It's important to note that the company mentioned that Kundli GPT is an experimental tool intended for general information purposes only. The chatbot is not to be used for commercial purposes.

In related news, tech giant Apple is also stepping into the AI chatbot arena with "Apple GPT," which could rival OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has recently prioritised AI development. While the company's AI head, John Giannandrea, and software engineering chief, Craig Federighi, are leading these efforts, Apple has yet to finalise plans for a significant AI announcement, which may potentially happen in 2024.

