Judiciary chapter row: SC bans controversial book, issues notices to Centre and NCERT chief

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has imposed a complete and absolute ban on accessing the NCERT's Social Science book having chapter on 'judiciary corruption'. The court has issued show cause notice to secretary, department of school education and NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani.

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court today that people who are involved in drafting chapters on 'judiciary corruption' will not work with UGC or any ministry. The centre has also tendered an unconditional apology as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "In a suo motu case, we tender an unconditional apology." Meanwhile, Chief Justice Surya Kant shot back saying, "our friends in the media have sent this notice. There's not a single word of apology in it."

When SG Mehta said that 32 books had been sold but now it was withdrawn, CJI remarked that this was a deliberate move. "The entire teaching community would be told that the Indian judiciary is corrupt and cases are pending... then students, and then parents. This is a deep conspiracy," said CJI.

What's the controversy on NCERT's Social Science book?

NCERT's Social Science book's chapter on "Judicial Corruption" stated corruption, a massive backlog of cases, and lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system. The new book states that judges are bound by a code of conduct that governs not only their behavior in court but also their behavior outside court.

"People do experience corruption at various levels of the judiciary. For the poor and the disadvantaged, this can worsen the issue of access to justice. Hence, efforts are constantly being made at the State and Union levels to build faith and increase transparency in the judicial system, including through the use of technology, and to take swift and decisive action against instances of corruption wherever they may arise," the chapter reads.

The book pegs the approximate number of pending cases in the Supreme Court at 81,000, in high courts at 62.40 lakh, and district and subordinate courts at 4.70 crore.

Also Read: