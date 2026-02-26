Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now officially married; Kodavu wedding at 4pm today

New Delhi:

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are officially married now. Virosh, as they are jointly and fondly called by fans, have begun a new chapter in their lives, years after dating each other for a few years. India TV has exclusively learnt that the couple got married as per Telugu Hindu rituals.

Sources told India TV that Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot as per Andhra-Telugu rituals at 8 am today, February 26.

Their Kodavu (Coorg) wedding will take place after a few hours at 4 pm today. All eyes are on the couple's Instagram profiles for their exclusive photos as husband and wife.

Where are Rashmika and Vijay getting married?

Rashmika and Vijay are getting married at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding is taking place with only family members and very close friends in attendance. A star-studded wedding reception is planned for their industry friends on March 4 in Hyderabad.

On February 22, Rashmika and Vijay's officially announced their wedding. The note read: "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

What is the meaning of VIROSH?

Virosh is a term coined by Rashmika and Vijay fans. It is a portmanteau of Vijay (Vi) and Rashmika (whom fans lovingly call Rosh). The name Virosh is probably derived from the same combination.

