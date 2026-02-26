Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding LIVE Updates: Virosh set to tie the knot today

New Delhi:

The big day is finally here for Telugu actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, as the beloved duo are set to tie the knot today, February 26, 2026. The wedding festivities have already begun with intimate pre-wedding ceremonies attended by close family members and friends. The couple made an official announcement about their wedding on Sunday and even named it 'The Wedding of VIROSH."

For the unversed, the wedding is scheduled to take place at ITC Grand Mementos, Udaipur. Several celebrities and industry colleagues have arrived in Rajasthan to attend the celebrations. Stay tuned for live updates on guest arrivals, ceremony highlights, and decor details for Rashmika and Vijay’s much-awaited wedding.