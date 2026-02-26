Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding LIVE Updates: Virosh set to tie the knot today

Advertisement
 Live now

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Updated:

Telugu actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to marry today, February 26, 2026, in a private ceremony in Udaipur. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on their lavish wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding LIVE Updates Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

The big day is finally here for Telugu actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, as the beloved duo are set to tie the knot today, February 26, 2026. The wedding festivities have already begun with intimate pre-wedding ceremonies attended by close family members and friends. The couple made an official announcement about their wedding on Sunday and even named it 'The Wedding of VIROSH."

For the unversed, the wedding is scheduled to take place at ITC Grand Mementos, Udaipur. Several celebrities and industry colleagues have arrived in Rajasthan to attend the celebrations. Stay tuned for live updates on guest arrivals, ceremony highlights, and decor details for Rashmika and Vijay’s much-awaited wedding.

 

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding: Know the theme

    According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding will be based on a special 'Primal' theme which means connected to the beginning, meaning a return to roots.

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding: Couple to tie the knot in Telugu and Kodava ceremonies

    According to reports, the actors will be married in two ceremonies honoring Telugu and Kodava traditions. The Telugu wedding rituals are scheduled for 10 am on February 26, 2026, while in the evening, another ceremony will be held following the traditions of the Kodava community.

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Update: Couple's wedding entry plan revealed

    India TV has exclusively learned that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will make their entrance to live classical temple instruments. Read more details here

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple shared Virosh haldi ceremony pics

    The soon-to-wed couple on Wednesday evening shared partial glimpses from their Haldi ceremony. The Virosh haldi ceremony pictures include baskets of flowers, pichkaris (water guns), and a cozy lunch setup. 

     

    India Tv - Virosh haldi ceremony
    (Image Source : RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S IG)Screengrab taken from Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram story

    India Tv - Virosh haldi ceremony
    (Image Source : VIJAY DEVERAKONDA'S IG)Screengrab taken from Vijay Deverakonda's IG story.

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple to tie knot today

    The beloved couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will tie the knot today, February 26, 2026, in a private ceremony at Udaipur's ITC Mementoes hotel. 

     

