Key accused Pramod Nautiyal arrested from Dehradun in Badrinath donation theft case

Dehradun:

In a major breakthrough in the alleged donation theft case at Badrinath Dham, the Chamoli Police arrested the main accused from his residence in Dehradun late on Sunday night. As per the official, the accused has been identified as Pramod Nautiyal. Following his arrest, Nautiyal was taken to Badrinath, where investigators are currently questioning him as part of the ongoing probe into the alleged theft of temple donations. Police officials are expected to complete the interrogation before producing him before a court later on Monday.

This is breaking news. More details to be added.