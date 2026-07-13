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US-Iran war LIVE: Military bases in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain hit as Iran retaliates to fresh US strikes

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

US-Iran war LIVE Updates: The US launched several waves of strikes on Iran into Monday morning over an Iranian attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz that set it ablaze and left a crew member missing over the weekend. Iran retaliated by targeting countries across the Middle East.

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : AP
Washington:

The tensions in the Middle East have escalated again after Iran attacked ships and announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Amid this, the US launched several waves of strikes on Iran into Monday morning over an Iranian attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz that set it ablaze and left a crew member missing over the weekend. Iran retaliated by targeting US military facilities in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait in retaliation for fresh American strikes. According to the US military, the strikes aimed to "continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships."

It is pertinent to mention that the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as the focal point of the escalating tensions, with Washington and Tehran issuing conflicting claims over the status of one of the world's most important oil shipping routes. US President Donald Trump has insisted that the strategic waterway remains "open", while Iran maintains that maritime traffic will not be allowed until "stability and calm are restored," according to the country's Persian Gulf Strait Authority. The latest exchange marks one of the most serious escalations since the US-Israel war against Iran began on February 28, fuelling concerns that the already fragile diplomatic efforts to end the conflict could collapse.

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Live updates :Iran war

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  • 9:03 AM (IST)Jul 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Oil prices spike

    Oil prices opened sharply higher on Monday after the United States launched a wave of attacks on Iran and as Tehran announced it would close the Strait of Hormuz. A barrel of international benchmark Brent crude for September delivery rose 3.75% to $78.86 at around 2210 GMT on Sunday. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose 3.65 percent to $74.02 per barrel for August delivery.

  • 8:58 AM (IST)Jul 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    US says completed strikes on dozens of Iranian targets

    The US military said it completed a new round of strikes in Iran aimed at preventing the Islamic republic from attacking shipping in the vital Strait of Hormuz. "CENTCOM forces struck Iranian military air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones for the first time," the US military said in a post on X.

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Jul 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Air raid sirens sound in Bahrain: interior ministry

    Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain on Monday, the interior ministry said, instructing residents to take shelter following attacks on the island nation as Iran targets US interests in the Gulf. "The siren has been sounded... citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the Ministry of Interior posted on X.
     

     

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Jul 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IRGC hits US military bases in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had struck US military targets and bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, state media reported on Monday. The official news agency IRNA cited several statements released by the Guards saying they had attacked Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, a US military drone command centre in Bahrain and airbases including Ali Al Salem in Kuwait.

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Jul 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    US strikes kill one, wound 4 in southwest Iran

    US strikes killed one person and wounded four in southwestern Iran, state media reported on Monday. "Following the attack of the American enemy on Monday morning... one person was martyred and four others were injured," official news agency IRNA reported, citing Khuzestan province's deputy governor for security and law enforcement, Valiollah Hayati.

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Jul 13, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    US launches more strikes on Iran as standoff over Strait of Hormuz escalates

    The United States launched several waves of strikes on Iran over an Iranian attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz that set it ablaze and left a crew member missing earlier in the weekend. The US military said it was seeking "to degrade" Iran's "ability to attack commercial ships freely transiting" the critical strait. The statement came after a third round of strikes late Sunday night and into Monday in Iran.

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