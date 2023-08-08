Tuesday, August 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. 3 malware which has been stealing data from the smartphone

3 malware which has been stealing data from the smartphone

Recently it was discovered that there are round three new malware- DarkGate, Emotet, and LokiBot have been detected. All these three malware are reportedly dangerous and they hang the system after entering the high-security system.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2023 8:35 IST
malware, tech news, india tv tech, technolohgy
Image Source : FREEPIK 3 malware which has been stealing data from the smartphone

In today’s world, everyone is connected to the internet, but ‘with great power comes great responsibilities’- as there are always risks and you need to be very careful. Malware is a harmful virus which can intrude on your personal devices like- laptops, smartphones or computers. This malware can also harm our data and privacy. As per the knowledge- there are around three new malware which have been detected and are considered very dangerous. All these three malware harm the system badly by stealing the data of the users.

According to a report by a security research company, recently three new malware DarkGate, Emotet, and LokiBot have been detected. All these three malware are reportedly dangerous and they hang the system after entering the high-security system. These three malware rapidly steal the data of the users. According to research, these malware enter the system through software files and email.

DarkGate Malware

DarkGate Malware malware was discovered in June 2023 in research by the security research company Kaspersky. How deadly this malware is can be gauged from the fact that it easily steals the browser's history by dodging Windows Defender other than the common downloader function. Not only this, but Dark Gate malware also has the ability to change proxy and steal data by going into file management.

Emotet Malware

The Emotet malware is a botnet. Not that this has come up for the first time. Earlier it was known about it in 2021. Now it has resurfaced. Recently it has been shown active again. It is being told that it enters the system through the One Note file. After being activated in the system, it automatically downloads many harmful files through the Internet.

ALSO READ: BSNL brings 6-month validity plan under Rs 500: Details

LokiBot Malware

LokiBot Malware was first detected in 2016. Hackers have designed this malware to steal details from many other apps including browser and ftp files. This malware hides in an Excel document. It damages the data once it reaches the system.

Related Stories
Intel-Microsoft joint project turns malware into images: See what it means

Intel-Microsoft joint project turns malware into images: See what it means

Trojan malware found attacking Indian co-operative banks

Trojan malware found attacking Indian co-operative banks

Beware! This new malware steals credit cards details; Here's how

Beware! This new malware steals credit cards details; Here's how

Chinese malware 'Golang' targeting Windows, Linux machines: See what is it

Chinese malware 'Golang' targeting Windows, Linux machines: See what is it

BlackRock malware targets 337 apps including Gmail, Netflix

BlackRock malware targets 337 apps including Gmail, Netflix

Apple accidentally approved malware to enter Macs: Know what is it

Apple accidentally approved malware to enter Macs: Know what is it

143 million malware hit consumer smart devices in Q2: Report

143 million malware hit consumer smart devices in Q2: Report

Malware hidden in 28 Chrome, Edge extensions hits 30 lakh people

Malware hidden in 28 Chrome, Edge extensions hits 30 lakh people

Over 90% of all pandemic-related malware took form of Trojans: Report

Over 90% of all pandemic-related malware took form of Trojans: Report

Google introduces a new feature to warn about suspicious files on Drive

Google introduces a new feature to warn about suspicious files on Drive

Beware of this new YouTube Scam: PennyWise, a new crypto-stealing malware on YouTube

Beware of this new YouTube Scam: PennyWise, a new crypto-stealing malware on YouTube

Why India faces more than 300 million malware attacks daily? Report

Why India faces more than 300 million malware attacks daily? Report

ALSO READ: Airtel Black Plan brings a new diverse services in a single plan

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News