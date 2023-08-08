Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 3 malware which has been stealing data from the smartphone

In today’s world, everyone is connected to the internet, but ‘with great power comes great responsibilities’- as there are always risks and you need to be very careful. Malware is a harmful virus which can intrude on your personal devices like- laptops, smartphones or computers. This malware can also harm our data and privacy. As per the knowledge- there are around three new malware which have been detected and are considered very dangerous. All these three malware harm the system badly by stealing the data of the users.

According to a report by a security research company, recently three new malware DarkGate, Emotet, and LokiBot have been detected. All these three malware are reportedly dangerous and they hang the system after entering the high-security system. These three malware rapidly steal the data of the users. According to research, these malware enter the system through software files and email.

DarkGate Malware

DarkGate Malware malware was discovered in June 2023 in research by the security research company Kaspersky. How deadly this malware is can be gauged from the fact that it easily steals the browser's history by dodging Windows Defender other than the common downloader function. Not only this, but Dark Gate malware also has the ability to change proxy and steal data by going into file management.

Emotet Malware

The Emotet malware is a botnet. Not that this has come up for the first time. Earlier it was known about it in 2021. Now it has resurfaced. Recently it has been shown active again. It is being told that it enters the system through the One Note file. After being activated in the system, it automatically downloads many harmful files through the Internet.

ALSO READ: BSNL brings 6-month validity plan under Rs 500: Details

LokiBot Malware

LokiBot Malware was first detected in 2016. Hackers have designed this malware to steal details from many other apps including browser and ftp files. This malware hides in an Excel document. It damages the data once it reaches the system.

ALSO READ: Airtel Black Plan brings a new diverse services in a single plan

Latest Technology News