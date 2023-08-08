Airtel Black Plan brings a new diverse services in a single plan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel's Ultimate Combo Plan: Get Broadband, OTT, TV, and Unlimited Calling Together

In the current landscape of telecom competition, affordable recharge plans have become a norm across various providers, including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. Airtel, the country's second-largest telecommunications company, has emerged with an enticing offering that exceeds expectations by amalgamating diverse services into a single comprehensive plan. This innovative plan not only encompasses data and free calling but also extends to OTT streaming and TV entertainment.

For those grappling with the inconvenience of separate recharges for television, smartphones, data, broadband, and the associated bill management, Airtel has introduced a game-changing solution termed "Airtel Black." This bundled service aims to streamline services by integrating OTT subscriptions, DTH, and Fiber offerings.

The heart of the Airtel Black Plan lies in its pricing at Rs 1099, bringing data, DTH, and fibre services under one unified umbrella. The significance of this approach is the elimination of multiple bills, replaced by a single comprehensive invoice encompassing these diverse services.

Moreover, the Airtel Black Plan boasts additional perks, including an unlimited free landline connection, albeit requiring customers to procure the instrument independently. As part of this package, users are granted 3300GB of data, accessible at a speed of 200mbps.

An intriguing facet of this plan is the option to enhance its offerings for a mere Rs 100 extra. For example, the standalone 200mbps plan is priced at Rs 999, but by investing a modest extra sum, subscribers can avail themselves of three extra benefits: OTT streaming, DTH service, and Fiber connectivity. Furthermore, subscribers can opt to deposit an upfront sum of Rs 4000, resulting in the company covering hardware and installation costs within the Airtel Black Plan. This deposit will be adjusted against future bills.

Airtel's proactive approach in bundling services illustrates a response to the convenience demands of modern consumers, offering a unified platform that integrates crucial entertainment, communication, and connectivity needs. As telecommunications providers vie to differentiate themselves in the market, Airtel's Airtel Black Plan stands out as a versatile and holistic solution catering to the diverse preferences and requirements of its clientele.

