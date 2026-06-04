Bomb scare at Gurugram municipal corporation headquarters, mayor's office, search ops underway

Gurugram:

The Gurugram municipal corporation headquarters and the mayor's office in Sector 34 received a bomb threat on Thursday, police said. Soon after receiving information about the bomb threat, police started a search operation as the authorities are sweeping the premises for suspicious objects or explosives. The threat email brought police and security agencies on their toes, with personnel, dog squad, and bomb disposal units rushing to the civic body's Sector 34 office.

As a precautionary measure, the entire government complex was evacuated, with both employees and civilians escorted out of the premises, police said. "The threat was sent via email, and called for targeting the municipal corporation and the mayor's office," a senior police said.

According to police, the threat was issued in the name of a pro-Khalistan group, and allegedly said, "We will turn Haryana into Khalistan. We will avenge Darbar Sahib." The threat email comes two days ahead of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star conducted in June 1984 to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple.

Bomb threat email sent to five prominent temples in Punjab

Earlier in the day, a bomb threat email to five prominent temples in Punjab triggered a security alert. The email also threatened blasts at some government establishments, officials said. According to officials, the threat email -- which comes two days ahead of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star -- contained highly inflammatory references to the controversial military operation conducted in June 1984 to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple.



In Jalandhar, police personnel carried out a check at Devi Talab Mandir, but no suspicious object or explosive material was found, police said. While it appears to be a hoax threat intended to spread panic, no risk can be taken and security has been tightened, police said. Cyber teams are probing the origin of the email, they said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.



The fresh scare comes close on the heels of similar threats to multiple places in Punjab and Haryana in the past few weeks, which were later proved to be hoax. Thursday's bomb threat comes amid heightened security arrangements in view of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

Also Read:

Delhi University's Ramjas, Miranda colleges receive bomb threat emails, campus evacuated