Maa Behen Review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri's Netflix dark comedy is messy, funny and worth watching

Movie Name: Maa Behen

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: June 4, 2026

Director: Suresh Triveni

Genre: Dark comedy

Suresh Triveni's Maa Behen begins with a wonderfully chaotic premise. A mother calls her daughters in the middle of the night and tells them that a man has died in her house. What follows is panic, confusion, bad decisions and a growing mess that nobody seems capable of handling. On paper, it sounds like the perfect setup for a dark comedy. Thankfully, the film manages to extract quite a bit of humour from that madness.

What makes Maa Behen work is that beneath the crime-comedy surface, it is really about three women who have never quite figured each other out. The film is messy in places, occasionally uneven too, but there is something honest about its characters. You may not agree with their choices, but you understand where they are coming from.

Maa Behen: The Story

At the centre of the story is Rekha, played by Madhuri Dixit, a woman who has spent years living life on her own terms. She dresses how she wants, says what she thinks and has little interest in fitting into society's idea of how a woman her age should behave. The film quietly comments on this judgment through the line, "Dayaan ki umar nahi badhti," a sharp reminder of how women are looked upon, no matter what stage of life they are in.

Rekha's relationship with her daughters is far from ideal. Jaya, played by Triptii Dimri, is trapped in a household weighed down by patriarchy and endless expectations. Sushma, portrayed by Dharna Durga, presents herself as confident and carefree online, but underneath the surface she is dealing with her own emotional struggles.

The plot kicks into gear when Rekha informs her daughters that her neighbour Gupta ji (Ravi Kishan) has been "killed" in her house. Suddenly everyone is scrambling for solutions, and every attempt to fix the situation only makes things worse. Adding to the madness is the fact that Gupta ji's daughter is getting married, creating a bizarre backdrop.

The film's biggest strength is that it never forgets the emotional dynamics underneath the comedy. The crime element keeps things moving, but it is the complicated mother-daughter relationship that gives the story its heart.

Maa Behen: Dialogues

The dialogues feel lived-in and natural. They rarely sound like lines written purely for effect. The banter between the family members is particularly enjoyable because it comes from years of frustration, affection and unresolved issues.

The humour is not always laugh-out-loud funny, but it often lands because it feels recognisable. Many conversations have the awkwardness and unpredictability of real family arguments. The film also sneaks in a few sharp observations about gender roles and societal expectations without becoming preachy.

Maa Behen: Performances

Madhuri Dixit is the film's beating heart. She plays Rekha with confidence and ease, making the character feel both larger than life and completely believable. There is a certain fearlessness in her performance that keeps your eyes on her whenever she is on screen.

Triptii Dimri delivers a strong performance as Jaya. She captures the exhaustion of a woman trying to hold everything together while quietly carrying her own disappointments. There is restraint in her work here, and it serves the character well. She will certainly remind you of the finest performer within her and will take you back to Bulbbul and Qala days.

Dharna Durga is a pleasant surprise. For a debut performance, she brings a lot of energy and personality to Sushma. She never feels overshadowed despite sharing scenes with seasoned performers.

Ravi Kishan is dependable as always and leaves an impression. Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bharadwaj also fit comfortably into the film's world and help flesh out the chaos around the central trio.

Maa Behen: Direction

Suresh Triveni deserves credit for not taking the obvious route. Maa Behen could have easily become a loud, exaggerated comedy, but he keeps the characters grounded enough for the emotional moments to matter.

That said, the film does struggle with its tone at times. Some sections feel sharper than others, and there are moments where the pacing dips. A few scenes linger longer than necessary. Still, the director's affection for these characters comes through, and that makes a difference.

More importantly, he understands that the funniest moments often come from people reacting badly to impossible situations. Maa Behen gets that right more often than not.

Maa Behen: What works

What really works in Maa Behen is the central trio. Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga make the dysfunctional family dynamic feel believable, even when the situations become increasingly absurd. The film also deserves credit for giving its women flawed personalities instead of turning them into idealised characters. Their arguments, frustrations and emotional baggage feel rooted in reality.

The humour works best when it emerges naturally from the chaos rather than trying too hard to be funny. There are several moments where the film finds comedy in awkward situations and bad decisions, and those scenes land quite well. The

Maa Behen: What doesn't work

The biggest issue is consistency. The film never completely decides whether it wants to be a dark comedy, a family drama or a social satire. As a result, some tonal shifts feel abrupt. The screenplay could have been tighter as well. A few sequences stretch longer than necessary, causing the narrative to lose some steam in the middle portions. The dead body angle, which initially feels like the film's biggest hook, occasionally takes a back seat to the family drama.

These flaws do not derail the film, but they stop it from becoming something truly memorable. Had the writing been more focused and the pacing sharper, Maa Behen could have been an even stronger film.

Maa Behen: The Final Verdict

Maa Behen is not a flawless film. It wobbles occasionally and does not fully capitalise on every opportunity its premise offers. But it remains consistently watchable because of its performances and its willingness to embrace imperfection.

At a time when many comedies feel manufactured, this one feels a little scruffier, a little stranger and far more human. Madhuri Dixit anchors the film beautifully, while Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga provide solid support. Together, they make you care about this dysfunctional family even when they are making one terrible decision after another.

The laughs are there. The emotions are there. The chaos is definitely there.

3.5/5 for Maa Behen.

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