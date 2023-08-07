Apple's M3-powered Mac Mini under testing, says Mark Gurman

Follow us on Image Source : AP Apple's M3 Mac Mini in testing phase

Apple is reportedly testing a new Mac Mini powered by the M3 chip, according to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. The device, identified as Mac 15,12, has been confirmed to be a Mac Mini and is currently undergoing testing. It is equipped with an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and 24GB of RAM, running on macOS Sonoma 14.1.

Gurman suggests that the potential release of this M3-powered Mac Mini could align with the introduction of other Mac models in 2024. However, the M3-powered Mac Mini is not expected to be released this year, as Gurman points out a significant decrease in Mac revenues in the fourth quarter of this year. He anticipates that no M3-powered product will be launched before October.

In a previous newsletter, Gurman revealed that Apple's upcoming M3 chip will debut with the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, the higher-tier MacBook Pros are not likely to adopt the M3 chip at this point. Speculations suggest that the M3-powered Macs might be unveiled in October, shortly after Apple's Fall event.

As for other Mac models, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are unlikely to transition to the M3 chip soon, as they recently received the M2 upgrade in June. There is also a possibility of an iMac refresh, marking its first update since 2021.

On a different note, Gurman hints at the much-awaited launch event for the Apple iPhone 15 series, rumored to take place on either September 12 or Wednesday, September 13 of this year. If this information holds true, pre-orders for the new iPhones are expected to begin on September 15, with the Apple iPhone 15 series likely to hit the market for sale on September 22.

A report from 9to5Mac last week also supports this schedule, with various carrier partners reportedly forbidding their employees from taking time off on Wednesday, September 13, due to expectations of a significant smartphone announcement on that day.

