'If five Muslim leaders not given Cabinet posts...': Congress faces fresh challenge in Karnataka

Hubballi (Karnataka) :

Muslim religious leaders and ulema in Karnataka have demanded greater representation for the community in the state cabinet, urging the Congress government to induct five Muslim leaders as ministers. They argued that Congress came to power with the support of Muslim voters and that the community deserves adequate representation in the government.

The demand was raised during a meeting of Muslim leaders and clerics held on Wednesday evening at the Hazrat Syed Fateh Shah Wali Dargah in Bellinagar, Hubballi, where special prayers were also offered.

'If five Muslim leaders are not given Cabinet posts...':

During the meeting, demands were raised to induct senior Congress leaders BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, NA Haris, Tanveer Sait, and Saleem Ahmed into the cabinet. The leaders pointed out that Assembly Speaker UT Khader has already been assigned a significant constitutional post; therefore, four other senior leaders from the community should now also be appointed as ministers.

Addressing the gathering, one religious leader warned that failure to include five Muslim leaders in the cabinet could have serious consequences in the future. "If five Muslim leaders are not given a place in the cabinet, serious consequences will be witnessed in the days to come. I wish to state clearly that you yourselves will be held responsible for such a situation," he said.

'Muslim community helped bring Congress to power'

Another Ulema said the Muslim community had consistently voted for Congress with the expectation that it would form the government in Karnataka.

"We Muslims collectively unite to cast our votes for Congress, doing so with the conviction that it will form the government in Karnataka. We have played a pivotal role in bringing this government to power. Therefore, we demand that ministerial portfolios be allotted to the remaining four senior leaders from our community as well. Today, we stand united here to voice this demand, and we shall continue to collectively press this issue in the future," he said.

Leaders present at the meeting emphasised that the Muslim community has consistently supported Congress and holds a significant stake in the state's politics.

Speaking to journalists, a religious leader said, "We all stand united in voting for Congress and helping it secure electoral victories. If this demand of ours is fulfilled, it will prove beneficial for everyone in the long run." The Ulemas also highlighted the extensive political experience of the leaders in question, as well as their unwavering loyalty to Congress."

One speaker remarked, "For the past 35 to 40 years, these leaders have stood firmly by the Congress party. They have worked tirelessly for both the community and the party. Therefore, it is our expectation that these five senior leaders be accorded due respect and entrusted with appropriate responsibilities."

Warning of statewide agitation

The organisers asserted that Salim Ahmed, Zameer Ahmed Khan, NA Harris, and Tanveer Sait rank among the most senior Muslim leaders within the Congress party and, as such, deserve representation in the cabinet.

Some speakers adopted a sharper tone, warning that if the demand for five ministerial berths was not met, the community would demonstrate its political strength.

One speaker issued a stern warning, stating, "If five ministerial berths are not allotted, we will demonstrate our collective strength."

He further argued that the Congress party ought to "repay the debt" it owes for the electoral support it has received from the Muslim community. The religious leaders also warned that, should their demands remain unfulfilled, they would launch a statewide agitation across Karnataka.

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