Lava Blaze 2 makes debut in India: Price, display, battery - all features, specifications

Indian phone maker Lava launches budget smartphone Blaze 2 with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and expandable memory. Priced under Rs. 10,000, it will be available from April 18.

Updated on: April 12, 2023 13:37 IST
Lava has launched its latest budget smartphone,  Blaze 2, in India. The smartphone is priced under Rs. 10,000 and will be available for sale starting April 18. Featuring a sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the Lava Blaze 2 offers virtual expansion of up to 5GB via its built-in storage.

 
Display and Design

The Lava Blaze 2 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 720×1600 pixel resolution. The front camera features a punch-hole cutout in the display. The handset is available in three colour options, Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange.

Processor and Camera

Under the hood, the Lava Blaze 2 is driven by an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor SoC. The phone has a dual-camera setup at the back, with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an LED flash and an 8MP selfie shooter.

 Battery and Connectivity

Lava Blaze 2 is juiced by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as face, unlock for security. It runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port for connectivity. There is a 3.5mm jack on the device as well.

Availability

The Lava Blaze 2 will be available for purchase starting April 18, at 12 PM, from Amazon and other retail outlets.

Competitors

In the budget smartphone segment, the Lava Blaze 2 will face competition from popular smartphones such as Realme C21Y, Redmi 9i, POCO C3, and Samsung Galaxy M02s.

