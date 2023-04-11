Tuesday, April 11, 2023
     
Vivo launches T2 and T2x at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: April 11, 2023 16:32 IST
vivo T2, vivo T2x
Image Source : VIVO vivo launches T2 and T2x

Vivo, a global smartphone brand has announced that they have expanded its Series T portfolio by launching its new T2 5G series smartphone. The company has added two new devices under the series- T2 5G and T2x 5G.

Vivo T2 5G comes in two colour variants- Velocity Wave and Nitro Blaze, at a starting price of Rs 18,999. On the other hand, the new vivo T2x 5G comes in three colour variants- Aurora Gold, Marine Blue and Glimmer Black, at a starting price of Rs 12,999. Both smartphones are available for purchase from April 21 via online and offline platforms.

ALSO READ: Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

In an official statement, Pankaj Gandhi, Director, of Online Business, vivo India said, "With T2 5G series, we want to provide consumers with smartphones that offer superior performance and user experience. Both T2 5G and T2x 5G pack the best of technology to meet the multitasking needs of our consumers."

Moreover, vivo T2 5G comes in two storage variants:

  • 6GB+128GB
  • 8GB+128GB

The vivo T2x 5G comes in three storage variants:

  • 4GB+128GB
  • 6GB+128GB
  • 8GB+128GB.

ALSO READ: Backup photos on your Android device using google photos or Dropbox: Step-by-step guide

Both smartphones feature the Ultra Game Mode and Multi Turbo mode which offers a lag-free gaming experience. Additionally, the smartphones are equipped with an industry-leading extended Ram 3.0 feature that increases virtual RAM by up to 8 GB and helps run up to 27 active apps in the background, ensuring smooth switching between apps.

The T2 5G smartphone features a large 6.38-inch, Turbo AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz along with a 360Hz high touch sampling rate for an immersive viewing experience.

vivo T2x 5G comes with a minimalist design in a 2.5D flat frame body which is slim and looks incredibly stunning.

The minimalist trendy design houses a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that offers vibrant colours and details to make content consumption a delightful experience, according to the company.

ALSO READ: Twitter's decision to cut API access to developers may hurt its third-party app ecosystem

In terms of camera, the T2 5G features a 64 MP OIS Anti-Shake camera that helps to capture and record high-quality images and videos, while T2x 5G sports 50MP Super Night main camera along with 8MP front camera that can capture impressive pictures in both day and low-light conditions.

vivo T2 5G comes with an 4500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge technology, while T2x 5G features a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W of fast charge.

Inputs from IANS

