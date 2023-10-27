Reliance Jio introduces JioSpaceFiber at IMC 2023: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio launches JioSpaceFiber: India’s first satellite-based GigaFiber internet service

Reliance JioSpaceFiber at IMC 2023: Reliance Jio has introduced JioSpaceFiber, marking a significant milestone in India's quest for widespread, high-speed internet access. The service was unveiled during the 'India Mobile Congress 2023,' graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the company, JioSpaceFiber aims to bridge the digital divide by providing affordable and high-speed internet services in previously inaccessible areas across the country.

JioSpaceFiber Uses Satellite Technology

To make this vision a reality, Reliance Jio has teamed up with SES, a Luxembourg-based satellite telecommunications network provider. This partnership allows them to tap into the cutting-edge Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite technology, a constellation uniquely capable of delivering gigabit-speed internet services from space.

Connecting the Unconnected - Jio's Initiative

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, expressed the importance of JioSpaceFiber, stating, "With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected." The primary goal is to grant everyone in India access to the digital society, ensuring they can fully participate in online government services, education, healthcare, and entertainment, all with gigabit-level speeds.

JioSpaceFiber has already made a tangible impact by connecting four of the most remote locations in India: Gir, Gujarat; Korba, Chhattisgarh; Nabarangpur, Odisha; and ONGC-Jorhat, Assam. As per the company, this development is set to revolutionise the digital landscape in these regions.

Supporting Digital India

John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES, commented, "Together with Jio, we are honored to support the government's 'Digital India' initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India." The deployment of fiber-like services from space promises to drive digital transformation, even in the most rural parts of the country.

