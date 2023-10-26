Express yourself with Instagram's latest profile video feature: Know what it is

Follow us on Image Source : ADAM MOSSERI - THREADS ACCOUNT Instagram testing new feature: Profile videos in notes

Videos in Instagram Notes: Instagram, a platform owned by Meta, is currently in the process of testing a new feature that will enable users to update their profile picture with short or looping videos in Notes. This new development was briefly demonstrated by Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, in a video shared on his broadcast channel.

Adding Videos to Your Profile Picture

The upcoming feature will allow users to refresh their default profile photo in notes with a brief looping video. Notably, users will still have the option to include a text message alongside the video. Mosseri encouraged users to provide feedback when they start seeing these profile videos in notes.

In the demo video, a new camera icon is shown on the profile picture, which users can use to record and post a video within Notes.

Instagram's Feed for Paid Verified Users

In a move inspired by Elon Musk-owned X, Instagram is also exploring a new feed that permits posts exclusively from paid verified users. This means that users with verified accounts who pay for this feature will have a dedicated feed for their content.

According to Mosseri, this feature is being explored as a way to provide more control for users and to assist businesses and creators in gaining more visibility on the platform.

The Meta-Verified Toggle

To access this feature, users will find a "Meta Verified" toggle option under the “Following” and “Favorites” sections. This option can be accessed by tapping the Instagram logo at the top of the app. Instagram is constantly working on enhancements to provide users with more engaging and innovative ways to express themselves and connect with their audience.

