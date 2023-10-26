Sundar Pichai emphasizes Google's ongoing AI investment strategy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google will continue to make meaningful investments in AI: Sundar Pichai

Google, under the leadership of Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, is set to intensify its investments in artificial intelligence (AI) while optimizing its cost base to accommodate these endeavours. Pichai highlights the company's mission to enhance the accessibility and usefulness of AI, citing the Search Generative Experience (SGE) as a significant project. The SGE integrates generative AI capabilities into Google Search, allowing users to explore more information and obtain multi-perspective answers. After positive user feedback, Google expanded the availability of the SGE to India and Japan in August, with plans for further expansion to accommodate diverse languages and regions.

Advertising continues to be an integral part of Google's new Search experience, with Pichai emphasizing the user-friendliness of ads, which provide valuable options for taking action and connecting with businesses. Google is exploring new advertising formats native to the SGE that leverage Generative AI to deliver relevant, high-quality ads tailored to various stages of the user's search journey.

Pichai also highlights the progress of Google's AI chatbot, Bard, which can now seamlessly integrate with various Google apps and services. Bard has been enhanced to offer relevant information from Google Workspace, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and Hotels. Furthermore, the "Google it" feature has been improved, providing additional sources to evaluate Bard's responses and explore web-based information.

In recent developments, Google introduced Assistant with Bard, an AI-powered personal assistant that combines generative and reasoning capabilities with Assistant's personalized assistance. This feature allows users to interact with Bard via text, voice, or images, with plans to extend its availability to Android and iOS mobile devices.

Pichai also emphasizes the use of AI in data analysis, noting that Google Cloud stands out for its unified platform that can handle both structured and unstructured data. Within Google Workspace, Duet AI has seen strong adoption by thousands of companies and over a million trusted testers.

In the third quarter, Alphabet reported consolidated revenues of $76.7 billion, marking an 11% increase in both reported and constant currency. The company attributes revenue growth primarily to its Search platform. While total cost of revenues rose by 7% to $33.2 billion, YouTube advertising revenues reached $8 billion, up 12%, driven by brand advertising and direct response efforts.

The news highlights Google's commitment to furthering its AI investments and leveraging generative AI to enhance user experiences across its platform.

