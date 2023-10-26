Xiaomi to launch 14 series today with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset: Details

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi to launch 14 series today

Xiaomi, the renowned Chinese tech brand, is set to introduce its Xiaomi 14 Series on October 26. This series is the company's flagship lineup, and it includes two distinct models: the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. While the initial launch takes place in China, Xiaomi enthusiasts worldwide can expect this series to reach other markets, including India, shortly. The Xiaomi 14 Series has already generated significant excitement, thanks to its appealing design and top-of-the-line features.

A glimpse at Xiaomi's flagship series

The Xiaomi 14 will serve as the standard model within this series, while the Xiaomi 14 Pro variant will offer a larger form factor. The standout feature of this series is the inclusion of Qualcomm's latest processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, in both smartphones. This chipset was first showcased at the Snapdragon Summit 2023, where Xiaomi President Lu Weibing provided fans with an initial look at the upcoming series and also detailed the Qualcomm processor's capabilities.

Embracing Qualcomm's AI-packed processor

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is known for its robust AI features, and Xiaomi's decision to incorporate it into the Xiaomi 14 series underscores the promise of new AI capabilities for users. This series will be available in four colour options: black, white, green, and pink.

Boxy design and triple camera setup

Xiaomi has adopted a boxy design reminiscent of the iPhone 15 series for the Xiaomi 14 Series. The rear panel features an eye-catching square-shaped camera module. In terms of camera capabilities, customers can expect a triple camera setup, promising a versatile photography experience.

With the imminent launch of the Xiaomi 14 Series and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Xiaomi aims to set new standards in the smartphone market, offering a blend of cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and advanced AI features that will cater to the diverse needs of users.

ALSO READ: Step-by-step guide to cancel your Apple Music Subscription in 2023

Stay tuned for further details and announcements as Xiaomi prepares to bring its Xiaomi 14 Series to markets beyond China.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News