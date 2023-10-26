Step-by-step guide to cancel your Apple Music Subscription in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to Cancel Your Apple Music Subscription in 2023 Know full details

Apple Music Subscription : If you've decided to part ways with your Apple Music subscription, this guide will walk you through the straightforward steps to cancel it on various devices, including iPhone, Mac, Windows PC, Android, and via the official website.

How to cancel an Apple Music subscription on an iPad or iPhone?

For iPhone:

Open your iPhone's Settings app

There tap your Name at the top.

Now select ‘Subscriptions’ to see the list of active subscriptions.

In the list, find ‘Apple Music’

Now tap on ‘Cancel Subscription’ and your session will be terminated

How to cancel a subscription to Apple Music via the app?

Launch the Apple Music app on your iOS device

Now tap on your profile icon.

There, you may look for the ‘Manage Subscription’

Once you find it, tap on the button

Choose ‘Cancel Subscription’

This will end your subscription to Apple Music

How to cancel the Apple Music subscription on Mac?

Via Settings:

Open the Settings app on your Mac

Now click your Name on the left.

Click ‘Media & Purchases,’ and under Subscriptions, click "Manage" next to Apple Music.

Click "Edit" next to the Apple Music subscription and then "Cancel Subscription" to finalize it.

Via App Store

Launch the App Store on your Mac

Now click your name at the bottom left.

Select ‘Account Settings’

You have to sign in with your Apple ID when and if prompted.

Scroll down and click on ‘Manage’ which is next to Subscriptions.

Similar to the above method, click "Edit" next to the Apple Music subscription and then "Cancel Subscription" to confirm.

How to cancel an Apple Music subscription on a Windows PC?

Open the iTunes app on your Windows desktop.

Click ‘Account’ in the menu bar at the top of the window.

Now you will get the dropdown menu, choose ‘View My Account’

Click 'Manage' next to Subscriptions and then 'Cancel Subscription' at the bottom to cancel your Apple Music subscription.

How to cancel the Apple Music subscription on Android?

Launch the Apple Music app on the Android smartphone

There, you will find a three-dot icon at the top right- click on that.

Now choose ‘Account’ in the pop-up menu.

Under the Subscription section, select ‘Manage Subscription’.

Now, tap ‘Cancel Subscription’ to end your active subscription.

How to cancel Apple Music Subscription via Web Browser?

Open the Apple Music website in your browser and sign in with the Apple ID linked to your subscription.

Click the Account icon at the top right and then select "Settings" from the drop-down menu.

Scroll down to the Subscriptions section, click "Manage," and then "Cancel Subscription."

With these simple steps, you can smoothly cancel your Apple Music subscription across various devices, giving you control over your digital music experience and enabling a smooth transition to other music streaming platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, or TIDAL.

