India will lead the world in 6G technology, says PM Modi at India Mobile Congress in Bharat Mandapam

India Mobile Congress: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 as the flagship technology event aims to strengthen India’s position as developer, manufacturer and exporter of key cutting-edge technologies. The three-day event is taking place at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The Prime Minister said that India will lead in 6G.

"This event, held in the times of rapidly changing world in 21st century, has the ability to change the future of crores of people," PM Modi said while addressing at the event.

"India saw the fastest 5G mobile telephony roll-out; 4 lakh 5G base stations set up within one year of roll-out. India has reached 43rd position in mobile broadband speed from previous rank of 118. Today, due to changes taking place in technology every day, we can say that the future is here and now," he added.

The Prime Minister said that 2014, when his government came to power, is not just a date but a change.

"2014 is not just a date, it is 'badlav' (change)," he said.

PM Modi took swipes at Congress-led UPA, saying just like outdated phones whose frozen screens wont work no matter how many swipes were done or buttons pressed, the previous government too was in such a frozen state.

"A restart, or charging the battery or even changing the battery did not work. In 2014, people left such outdated phones and gave us an opportunity to serve the country," he said.

The Prime Minister hailed the expansion of 5G in the country and exuded confidence that India will lead the world in the 6G technology.

"We are not only expanding 5G in the country but also moving in the direction of becoming leaders in the area of 6G technology...Everyone knows what happened during the 2G (spectrum allocation during UPA govt). During our government, 4G was expanded but there was no stain on us. I am confident that India will lead the world in 6G technology," he said.

He mentioned the Google's announcement regarding the manufacturing of Pixel phones in India and said that it is a matter of pride that the world is using Made in India phones now.

"Recently, Google has announced the manufacturing of its Pixel phone in India. Samsung's Fold 5 mobile phone and Apple's iPhone 15 are being manufactured in India. We are proud that the world is using Made in India mobile phones now," he said.

The Prime Minister said that access to capital, and resources and access to technology is his govenrment's priority.

During the programme, the Prime Minister awarded 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ to educational institutions across the country. These labs are being developed under the ‘100 5G labs initiative’.

The ‘100 5G labs initiative’, is an endeavour to realise the opportunities associated with 5G technology by encouraging development of 5G applications which cater, both to India’s unique needs as well as the global demands.

The unique initiative will foster innovation across various socioeconomic sectors like education, agriculture, health, power, transportation etc, and propel the country into the forefront of usage of 5G technology.

The initiative is also a pivotal step for building a 6G-ready academic and start-up ecosystem in the country. More importantly, the initiative is a step towards development of indigenous telecom technology which is critical for national security.

India Mobile Congress (IMC) is the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia and will be held from 27th to 29th October, 2023.

The event will act as a platform to highlight India's incredible advancements in telecommunications and technology, bring forth significant announcements and provide an opportunity to start-ups to display their innovative products and solutions.

With the theme 'Global Digital Innovation,' the IMC 2023 aims to strengthen India’s position as a developer, manufacturer, and exporter of key cutting-edge technologies. The three day congress will highlight technologies such as 5G, 6G, Artificial intelligence (AI) and discuss issues pertaining to semiconductor industry, green technology, cybersecurity etc.

This year, IMC is introducing a startup program - 'Aspire'. It will foster connections between startups, investors, and established businesses with an aim to catalyse fresh entrepreneurial initiatives and collaborations.

IMC 2023 will be attended by over one lakh participants from about 22 countries including about 5000 CEO level delegates, 230 exhibitors, 400 startups, and other stakeholders.

