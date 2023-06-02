Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Digital Loan Apps in India denied access to user location and call logs: Know Google’s latest guidelines

Digital loan apps have emerged as a troublesome issue in recent years, exploiting individuals looking for quick and easy money. However, the distressing experiences faced by borrowers have prompted Google and the Indian government to crack down on these sudden and rampant platforms. Effective from May 31, these apps are now required to comply with a series of regulations established by Google for its Play Store.

The companies responsible for these apps no longer have access to sensitive data, including contacts, photos, videos, location information, and call logs from users' devices.

Moreover, Google is now demanding that all legitimate app companies provide supporting documentation to verify their credibility in offering financial services. For instance, if a digital lending app is licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it must submit the necessary documents to substantiate its authenticity. To facilitate this process, Google has introduced a specific form for Indian apps, which must be completed with the required details and appropriate disclosures.

The implementation of these changes by Google aims to strengthen the platform and prevent further chaos caused by digital lending apps. In the past, these apps operated independently and distributed loans based on customers' credentials and eligibility.

People were lured by the convenience offered by these apps, as they provided small loans without the need for extensive paperwork or formalities, unlike traditional banks. This appeal was particularly strong during the challenging times of the pandemic when individuals struggled with financial instability.

Google now asserts that it continues to remove such apps from the Play Store. However, instances have been reported where individuals have been subjected to blackmail to repay their loans. Experts generally advise against engaging with these companies or borrowing money from them, as the conditions and practices in case of default remain largely unknown.

