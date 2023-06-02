Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple to open three more stores in India as newly opened apple stores record 50 crore monthly sales

Apple is reportedly expanding its retail presence in India with plans to open three new Apple Stores in the country. This comes after the successful launch of their first official stores in Mumbai and New Delhi earlier this year. The decision to expand Apple's retail footprint in India is part of the company's global strategy to establish a stronger brand presence in growth markets while enhancing the customer experience in the US and Europe.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's upcoming stores will be located in Mumbai and New Delhi, with one store in each city. The third official store is expected to open in Mumbai's Borivali in 2025, followed by a fourth store in New Delhi's DLF Promenade Mall in 2026. The report suggests that the Apple Store in the DLF Promenade Mall could become the second-largest Apple Store in India, after the one in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Apple currently has over 520 stores in 26 countries, which play a crucial role in product launches, providing technical support, and offering educational classes to customers.

As per the reports, the company has also been focusing on expanding its manufacturing operations in India, partnering with the Tata Group to produce the iPhone 15 series locally and export them to other countries.

Furthermore, the success of Apple's first two stores in India has been impressive, with each store generating billings ranging between Rs 22-25 crore within a short period. The Apple Store in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex alone saw billings of over Rs 10 crore on its opening day, surpassing the monthly revenue of major local electronic stores.

The enthusiasm was evident, with more than 6,000 people visiting the BKC store on its opening day, and similar footfall reported at the smaller Saket store in New Delhi.

