Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo introduces gaming laptops in India with the 'Legion Pro' series: Check all details

Lenovo, has unveiled its latest generation of gaming laptops, the 'Legion Pro' series, in India. The lineup includes four models: Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 7, Legion Pro 5i, and Legion Pro 5. These cutting-edge laptops will be available for purchase starting at Rs 1,72,990.

According to the company, the Legion Pro series laptops feature the latest Intel 13th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors, along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs. The company said it believes that these laptops will give gamers a significant advantage, enabling them to dominate the battlefield in mid-level competitions and professional esports tournaments.

The Legion Pro 7i and Legion Pro 7 models specifically cater to competitive gamers who value esports and seek a winning edge. On the other hand the 16-inch Legion Pro 5i and Legion Pro 5 laptops are built as high-performance gaming laptops which enable users to stream, create content, and compete at the highest levels of gaming.

ALSO READ: How to manage your child's device: A guide for Parents

The company mentioned that the laptops boast an eco-friendly construction, with the bottom cover made from 50% recycled aluminum and the top cover incorporating 30% post-consumer recycled polymers. This commitment to sustainability aligns with Lenovo's vision of producing visually appealing laptops that are environmentally conscious.

Furthermore, Lenovo has partnered with Xbox to enhance the gaming experience for Legion Pro series users. Each new Legion PC comes with a complimentary 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, offering access to a vast library of games.

The company has also introduced the 'Custom to Order' (CTO) option for its new Legion Pro series laptops. With the CTO option available on Lenovo.com, customized laptops will be delivered within 25 days of purchase. As part of a special launch offer, customers can enjoy up to a 20% discount on GPU upgrades to RTX 40 series and receive a cashback of up to INR 10,000 on all CTO orders.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk is not the richest person in the world anymore

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News