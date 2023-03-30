Did Google copy ChatGPT to train 'Bard' chatbot?

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE BARD Google Bard

Google has reportedly denied the allegations of copying ChatGPT, Microsoft-owned OpenAI's chatbot for training its AI chatbot called Bard.

A report has stated that the Information claims that OpenAI's success "has forced the two AI research teams within Google's parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together".

As per the reports, citing sources software engineers at Google's Brain AI group are working with employees at DeepMind, which is considered a sibling company within Alphabet for developing software to compete with OpenAI.

"Known internally as Gemini, the joint effort began in recent weeks, after Google stumbled with Bard, its first attempt to compete with OpenAI's chatbot," the report claimed.

A Google spokesperson has informed The Verge that "Bard is not trained on any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT".

Furthermore, Google has announced that it is opening up access to its ChatGPT competitor "Bard" as an early experiment for users to collaborate with generative AI.

Early access to Bard has rolled out in the UK and the US, and also the company has been saying that it will expand the access over time to more countries and languages in the coming time.

Bard, like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing chatbot, is based on a large language model (LLM), specifically a lightweight and optimised version of LaMDA, which the tech giant said will be updated with newer, more capable models in the future.

Users can interact with Bard by asking questions and refining their responses with follow-up questions.

