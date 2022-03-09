Apple iPhone SE with A15 Bionic chip to go on sale from March 18 at Rs. 43,900

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE Apple iPhone SE with A15 Bionic Chip

Apple launched the new version of the iPhone SE in the live event which took place last night (at 11:30 pm IST). The new iPhone SE is priced at Rs. 43,900, and will go on pre-booking from Friday (March 11) and on sale from March 18, 2022. The new variant of the iPhone SE will be available in midnight, starlight, and RED colour variants.

The new iPhone SE features upgrades in terms of chipset, now powered by A15 Bionic chipset. The device supports 5G, longer battery life (as compared to the predecessor), and improved durability.

Kaiann Drance, Vice President of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing at Apple said, “This year we’ve built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion.”

Design

He further added, “Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do.”

iPhone SE features an aerospace-grade aluminium and glass design on the front and back — very much similar to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13’s back panel. The handset comes with a 4.7-inch display.

A15 Bionic Chip

The new chipset dubbed as A15 Bionic which was earlier introduced with iPhone 13 has been featured in the iPhone SE. The new chip enables the device to be up to 1.8x faster than iPhone 8 and even faster compared to older models.

Camera

iPhone SE comes with an all-new camera system which is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. The device features a 12-megapixel wide camera. The image signal processor in A15 Bionic claims to deliver improved videos with reduced noise in low light conditions, with better white balance and truer skin tone.

5G

Designed for the future, the new iPhone SE features 5G capabilities, which enables the user with faster uploads and downloads, lower latency, and better experiences— like for higher-quality HD FaceTime calling, even when on cellular data, watching HDR movies or TV shows in sync with friends while on a FaceTime call. And Smart Data mode helps in conserving battery life by automatically shifting the iPhone to LTE when 5G speed is not required.

iOS 15

The new iPhone SE will run on iOS 15 which features spatial audio and a new Portrait mode, SharePlay which delivers a way for users to share experiences with friends and family. The iOS 15 helps the users to reduce distraction, has redesigned notifications, and Live Text where the device will be able to recognize the text in a photo.

Apple Maps and Weather

Apple Maps will enable the user to navigate and explore the world with a three-dimensional city-driving experience and walking directions with AI. Also, the weather has been redesigned with full-screen maps and more graphical displays of data.

(The story has been written post referring to the Apple India's website)