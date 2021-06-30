WhatsApp View Once feature rolling out soon: What it is, how it works and more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp View Once feature rolling out soon.

WhatsApp has started rolling out its new 'View Once' feature for the beta version that allows users to send media including photos or videos that can be viewed once and will disappear once it has been viewed. This new feature is currently available for Android WhatsApp users.

What is the 'View Once' feature?

The 'View Once' feature allows users to share media such as photos and videos that can be seen just once. It is somewhat similar to the disappearing messages feature. So, when you send a message to anyone, it will disappear from the chat when the recipient has seen it.

WhatsApp 'View Once' feature: How it works?

The screenshots shared by features tracker WaBetaInfo reveal that the users will be able to send disappearing photos by just choosing images from the gallery. Once selected, you will have to tap on the clock-like icon next to the “Add a caption” bar. You can then send views once or disappearing photos to your contacts.

The cited source says that the company is rolling out the new feature to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.14.3 version.

"If you don’t see this feature, please wait for the next updates that will help to get the feature," WaBetaInfo said.

According to WaBetaInfo, if you disable read receipts, the recipient will still be able to see if users have opened the photo or video set to view once, but you won’t be able to check when the recipient has opened the media. However, users can see when other participants open expiring photos even if you have disabled read receipts in groups.

Despite the limitation, the recipient might be able to take screenshots of the photos and WhatsApp will not even notify the sender because there is no screenshot detection yet, it said.

Users are allowed to share photos and videos set to ‘View Once’ in groups, and you will be able to see who all opened them by clicking on the “Message Info” section.

“Blocked contacts in common groups can still open those photos and videos. In fact, they cannot message or call you but they can still interact with you in groups,” WaBetaInfo said.

In case, you send a photo using View Once option to anyone who hasn’t enabled this feature, then the feature will still work.