Vivo S1 Pro could be priced at Rs. 19,990: All you need to know

Vivo S1 Pro price in India

Vivo is soon to launch a new smartphone called the Vivo S1 Pro in India, which was announced in China back in May 2019. The smartphone is expected to come with a couple of changes is likely to be a budget smartphone. Read on to know more about the smartphone.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Vivo S1 Pro might carry a price tag of Rs. 19,990. The price of Rs. 19,990 will be for its 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. As of now, only one variant of the Vivo S1 Pro is expected to make its entry in India.

Vivo S1 Pro specs

The Vivo S1 Pro has the camera department as its main highlight. There could be three cameras at the back (a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens), and a 5MP depth sensor). The front snapper stands at 32MP.

As a reminder, the Vivo S1 Pro launched in China had a triple-camera setup at the back and a pop-up front camera, while the one launched in the Philippines has a quad-camera setup at the back and a front camera. India is likely to get the one introduced in Phillippines.

The smartphone sports a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor. The smartphone also has a 6GB of RAM variant but its availability in India remains unknown.

Additionally, it has a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo S1 Pro launch in India

The Vivo S1 Pro is expected to launch in January 2020. However, the exact date is still not known. It is further suggested that the Vivo S1 Pro is expected to be made available via offline stores.

