This Diwali, make your home smart with these appliances

Image Source : PIXABAY Now control your home appliances with your smartphone.

As technology has started taking over our lives, we are getting more and more dependent on it. We have been moving towards a smart future. Not only our phones but even our speakers have become smarter. Now, the home automation market has been growing at a rapid pace with many people now investing in smart home solutions to give a new dimension to their place.

However, sometimes the biggest problem with home automation is that people believe they can’t adopt such technology in their existing home infrastructure as they believe that they need to change their electrical boxes, wiring and switches which is costly and time-consuming. So, this Diwali, you can take the help of a brand like Schneider Electric to convert your regular home into a smart home.

Schneider Electric has come up with the concept of retrofitting. It means upgrading the existing infrastructure by adding an external technology. The company’s home automation solution called Wiser can convert your home into a Smart Home, which makes every switch and appliance in the home a connected device. Now, one can control it through an app on phone or even by voice. Starting at Rs. 30,000, Wiser can convert your home into a Smart Home in less than 4 hours with no rewiring and damage.

Some of its features include integration with any existing switch. It also offers interlinks between the electrical, multi-media and telecommunications worlds through Wi-Fi, providing true and easy integration for devices from different brands and makes. It can even work with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

As of now, Wiser supports residential applications, AC controls, fan speed control, lighting control and more.