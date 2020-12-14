Kid spends over Rs. 11 lakh on iPad using mom's account: Here’s what happened

Image Source : PIXABAY A six-year-old boy spends over Rs. 11 lakhs on in-app purchases.

Jessica Johnson was shocked to learn that her account was debited with around $16000 (roughly Rs. 11 lakh) and the money was used to make in-app purchases on an Apple device. She later realised that it was not a credit or debit card scam but it was his own son, George Johnson, who made all these purchases using his iPad.

According to a report by New York Post, Jessica discovered that the transactions worth $16000 were made to Apple back in July when her son had started using the iPad for his games and bought add-ons on the games. Some of the major transactions were made on July 8 when her son made purchases worth $ 2,500 (roughly Rs 1.8 lakh) on a single day.

Jessica initially thought it was some sort of a fraud and she filed an official complaint. But, Chase, her credit card company, informed here that the purchases were made from her account and she was not duped by anybody.

Soon after realising this, Jessica reached out to Apple seeking for a refund. However, Apple’s policies clearly specify that the user can only claim a refund within 60 days of making the transactions. Since Jessica realised this way after the 60-day period, she suffered from a loss of $16,000.

How you can be safe?

If your child uses an iPad or an iPhone that is linked with your Apple account and your credit card, make sure you have parental controls turned on that makes sure your child cannot make any transactions without your authority. Also, prefer creating a separate Apple account for your children that does not have a credit card or debit card linked to it.

(with IANS inputs)