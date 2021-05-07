Samsung rolls out Bixby update with support for Indian English.

Samsung announced the addition of Indian English as part of Bixby 3.0 update. In order to improve user experience and make Bixby features more meaningful and contextual to the Indian consumers, Samsung has introduced support for Indian English as part of Bixby 3.0. The new version of Bixby is aimed at controlling daily scenarios through the new and improved Indian English avatar.

Bixby can now understand Indian names, places, relationships, content, and recipes amongst others. Bixby can also assist users with several things throughout the day. For instance, you can set the timer for your daily Yoga routine, check the weather in Bengaluru, call Maa or Bhaiya on your way to work, sharpen your culinary skills with the recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala, search for Diwali pictures on your smartphone and a lot more.

You can seamlessly connect your Galaxy smartphone to your television set with simple voice commands such as ‘Hi Bixby, show Bengaluru vacation photos on TV.’

“At Samsung, our endeavour is to offer effortless experience to our consumers via breakthrough technology. The latest update, which brings support for Indian English in Bixby 3.0, takes us one step closer in this direction. India being a culturally rich country, it was important for us to ensure that Bixby understands the different accents and native terms spoken across the country. Our diverse teams at R&D centers in Bengaluru, Delhi and Noida made sure that we covered as many flavours of spoken English in India as possible,” said Giridhar Jakki, Senior Director and Head, Voice Intelligence Team, Samsung R&D Bangalore.

Bixby makes it easy to control and enable several settings and features of Galaxy smartphones, making it smooth and faster. For instance, you can start slow motion video recording on your smartphone camera, enable power saving mode in case you are running low on battery, save the last received call as a contact, turn on mobile hotspot or open the downloads folder, with just a voice command. Users can even ask Bixby to remember the parking location of their vehicle for easy recall.

Bixby with Indian English support is currently available on the flagship Galaxy S21 Series and the recently launched Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. The Indian English version will soon be made available on other devices including Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Series and Galaxy Note20 Series.

How does it work?

Existing Bixby users will see a banner on top of their Bixby app screen on supported devices. Clicking on this banner will enable Indian English on their device

New Bixby users must select Indian English while setting up Bixby on supported devices