Samsung Galaxy M32 with 90Hz display launched in India: Check price, specifications

Samsung India has announced the launch of yet another budget-orineted device in India. The Samsung Galaxy M32 has arrived with a 90Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The all-new smartphone also comes preloaded with Samsung Pay Mini and it aims to compete against the likes of Redmi Note 10S and the Poco M3 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy M32 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB + 128GB option that comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The smartphone will be available in Black and Light Blue colour options. Interested buyers will be able to purchase one via Amazon, Samsung India online store as well as key retail stores across the country starting June 28.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery.

In terms of the camera department, the Galaxy M32 sports a 64-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.