PUBG Mobile Season 11 (0.16.5) update: What to expect from the first update of 2020?

PUBG Mobile's upcoming update to bring exciting features.

PUBG Mobile has not only become a popular battle royale game but also one of the most popular mobile games across the globe. Tencent Games has achieved the amount of popularity by constantly updating the app with new features, modes and seasons. On this January 7, PUBG Mobile is set to shut its Season 10, which was launched back on November 9, 2019. The season brought in quite a lot of interesting features to the game including MP5K, New TDM Map Ruins and more. Now, the game is all set to get its much-awaited Season 11.

Since the Season 10 is coming to an end on January 7, the company is all set to release the Season 11 Royale Pass. Tencent Games is gearing up to roll out the 0.16.5 update ahead of the Season 11 beginning. According to a recent report by Mr.Ghost Gaming, the upcoming PUBG Mobile update will bring the first-ever MK14 skin to the game.

Apart from a new weapon skin, the company will also be introducing a new outfit with the latest update. However, these new benefits will be gifted to users on reaching a new Tier in Season 11. The new MK14 skin will be provided to the players who reach Diamond Tier in Season 11. Similarly, the new Season 11 parachute will be handed over to Ace tier players.

Just like every season, the Season 11 Royale Pass is also expected to cost 600UC and 1800UC for Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus respectively. Those who do not wish to spend can also enjoy the game using the free pass, which comes with limited features.