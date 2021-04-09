OnePlus 9 series get Hasselblad tuned cameras: Here's what it means for you

OnePlus 9 series feature Hasselblad tuned cameras.

OnePlus and Hasselblad have announced a three-year partnership where the Swedish camera brand will be helping the Chinese smartphone manufacturer in tuning cameras on their smartphones. Hasselblad has travelled the length and breadth of the globe for nearly a century to capture the most important moments and figures in the world, from the first steps on the Moon to the Beatles strolling down Abbey road.

As for OnePlus, it has been a brand that has the goal of making the best Android smartphone and bringing to users a world-class user experience.

For the much-awaited OnePlus 9 Series, we see the Hasselblad camera being brought to mobile for the very first time and offering multiple breakthroughs in mobile photography. However, many are still in doubts about what this partnership exactly means for the end-user. Here’s a simple and quick answer to that.

Natural Color Calibration

Taking from Hasselblad’s expertise in colour science, OnePlus has brought a colour solution – Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad to come as close as possible to achieving their enchanting colour. With this, the company tries to bring out more accuracy, depth and authenticity of colours to the images captured on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

Hasselblad Pro Mode

Hasselblad Pro-mode brings Hasselblad level sensor calibration to a smartphone for the first time resulting in accurate and natural colour for a solid foundation for post-editing. The camera UI has been revamped based on Hasselblad’s image processing software to give users a unique look and feel.

It will also allow professional photographers to get the perfect shot by adjusting the ISO, focus, exposure time, white balance and more.

12-bit RAW Image Capture

With the OnePlus 9 series, users can capture 12-bit raw images. 12-bit image files can store up to 68 billion different shades of colour. With a 64x increase in colour when compared to 10-bit RAW images traditionally found in other smartphones, users can now capture the perfect landscape shot while documenting the smallest differences in shades of the same colour.

Colour Optimization

Beyond natural colour, the collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad will also extend to custom hardware development in the future. The two will work closely together on custom lenses, sensor calibration and other areas to continue elevating the standards of mobile imaging and achieve breakthroughs in computational photography.