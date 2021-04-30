OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T to soon receive Android 11 updates: Know details

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T to soon receive Android 11 updates

OnePlus has announced to bring Android 11 software update to two of its former flagships-- OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Though, the Chinese smartphone maker is apparently working on Android 11 updates for them - but that's where the good news ends, unfortunately.

Through an official blog post, OnePlus has unveiled that the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will get the first beta version of its OxygenOS 11 software based on Android 11 by the end of August. And that's just the first build.

“The Android 11 Open Beta version for the OnePlus 6 & 6T is scheduled to be released at the end of August, please stay tuned for our Community posts for more details," OnePlus said.

It is said that the OnePlus 6 & 6T will get the sweetness of Android 11 after Google officially release Android 12. Which means the stable update will take some more time for release. So if you're wondering when a final, stable, non-beta build might be out for OnePlus 6 and 6T users worldwide, we'd say it could actually be towards the end of the year, when we will see Android 12 rolling out to some of the eligible devices, unfortunately.