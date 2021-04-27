OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 start receiving OxygenOS 10.3.10 update: Here's what it brings

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 start receiving new update.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones have started receiving a new software update globally. The new OxygenOS 10.3.10 update finally brings the April 2021 Android security patch making the phones more secure than before. OnePlus has revealed that the new update will be rolled out in phases, which means a select number of people will get the update first and then it will be rolled out to the masses.

Apart from the new Android security patch, the new OxygenOS update also brings fixes for known issues and system stability improvements.

OnePlus 6T Specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 6T features a 6.4-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The dual-sim handset is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS out of the box. All of this is backed by a 3,700mAh with support for 30W fast charging.

In terms of the optics, the OnePlus 6T features a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 16-megapixel primary and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The company has also introduced a new Night Scape mode in the software which will enhance the quality of low light images.