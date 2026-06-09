Trump admits Iran shot down Apache helicopter over Strait of Hormuz, says 'US must respond'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 9) said that Iran shot down an Apache helicopter while it was patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the United States would "have to respond" to the attack.

In a post on social media, Trump said he had been informed by the US military that the incident occurred last night, adding that both pilots aboard the helicopter were rescued safely and escaped without injuries after a drone boat reached the crash site.

Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache helicopters

"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured," Trump wrote.

"Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack," he added.

Trump's remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, where Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz during its ongoing conflict with the US and Israel, raising concerns over regional security and global energy supplies.

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