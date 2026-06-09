Meenakshi Natarajan’s first reaction after RS nomination rejection: 'This exposed BJP's intentions, policies'

Bhopal:

Soon after her nomination as Congress Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh got rejected, Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan on Tuesday said it all began when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fielded a third candidate despite lacking the requisite numerical strength. She said it also became evident that they were engaging in politics designed to trample upon the Constitution and democracy.

She said when the BJP fielded a candidate despite them not being an MLA, it became clear that this is a politics of trampling upon the Constitution and democracy. This decision has exposed the BJP's intentions and policies. The question is whether democracy will win or not.This is an attempt to bring about a one-party system

“They are clearly attempting to manipulate the Rajya Sabha election just as they previously subverted elections in Madhya Pradesh. This is not merely about a Rajya Sabha seat or a specific candidate; it is about the broader struggle for the "Idea of ​​India" and democracy that our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is waging a critical battle for our nation today. The question is whether democracy will prevail, whether India's federal structure will endure, and whether the attempt to impose a one-party system and dictatorship will be thwarted,” she said.

All the leaders including the Congress party delegation protested at the gate of the Election Commission. The Congress leaders said if the seat is to be stolen after vote theft, then why is this formality being done? “By doing such formality you are throwing dust in people's eyes. If there are such orders then how will we trust the constitutional order By doing such formality you are throwing dust in people's eyes. If there are such orders then how will we trust the constitutional order How will democracy survive in such a situation? This is completely unconstitutional,” the Congress said in a statement.

Reacting to the development, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said, "...The Congress party will fight this with all its might...Regarding the legal and election-related allegations arising from these events and the way our legal experts approached the situation, the authorities could not, and cannot, simply dismiss the legal grounds; yet, what occurred was an act of sheer political malice. How an election officer who also serves as the Legislative Assembly Secretary gave a political shape to the BJP's agenda..."

Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said, "This is a basic matter of democracy. We will sit here until they allow us to go inside. We are very responsible people. Former CM, Deputy CMs and MPs are here..."

EC rejected nomination without any reason: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "There are no FIRs or chargesheet against our candidate (Meenakshi Natrajan). They have rejected the nomination of our candidate without any reason. We came here, but we are not allowed to enter. We informed in writing 2 hours ago. The seat which we were winning, our candidate's nomination has been cancelled. No one is ready to meet us here. They are saying there are no officers in the Election Commission... This is the first time the nomination of a Rajya Sabha candidate has been cancelled only over a notice. There are no cases or FIR against them..."

In a big jolt to the Congress ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan from Madhya Pradesh was on Tuesday rejected during the scrutiny process, ending the contest for the state's third Rajya Sabha seat. With the rejection of Natarajan's nomination, the BJP's Mahesh Kevat has been elected unopposed.