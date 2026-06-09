Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor addresses Bollywood exit rumours, says Abhinav Bindra biopic is shelved

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, generally stays away from the limelight. He was last seen as an actor and producer in the film Thar. For quite some time, there had been no news regarding his upcoming projects, leading to speculation that he had quit the industry.

A fan on Tuesday mentioned the same and Harsh Varrdhan took to his X profile to respond to the fan addressed this matter.

Harsh responds to fans

In a social media post, Harsh Varrdhan wrote, 'I haven't stepped back at all been working on a new one since the day Thar released it took 5 years to get Thar made. It took many years for vikram to make Bhavesh and its taken me 2-3 years now to finish this film ok working on which I finish filming on June 30 th.. I'm also producing it .. I guess people are used to actors doing multiple films a year .. if you want films like bhavesh and thar and Ak vs Ak/ Ray it's not gonna happen once or twice a year that’s just the reality .. but thank you and the new film is the best one yet 100 percent its extremely unique.'

Films I want to do are not easily made: Harsh Varrdhan

In another tweet when a fan said that films done by Harsh Varrdhan are no masterclass, the actor said, 'Not saying that they were it’s completely okay if you or anyone else thinks they were bad films that’s not the point .. the point is they are the kind of films I want to do and it’s not easy to get them made .. that's all.. so I stick to my beliefs .. some people like it and some people don’t that’s okay.'

Abhinav Bindra's biopic has been shelved

It is significant to note that Harsh also mentioned that Harsh Varrdhan also cleared the air around India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra's biopic. When a fan asked if the film is being made, the Bollywood actor said that the film has been shelved.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's work front

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor began his career as an assistant director on the film Bombay Velvet, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. He subsequently made his acting debut in 2016 with the film Mirzya. Two years later, he played the lead role in Vikramaditya Motwane's film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and subsequently appeared in AK vs AK and the OTT film Thar.

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