As TMC split widens, CID reaches Mamata's Kalighat residence-cum-office in 'forged signature' probe

Kolkata:

In a significant development in the alleged forged signatures case involving Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators, a team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday reached the party's central office, which also serves as the Kalighat residence of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. According to the information, officials from the state investigating agency arrived at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street around noon. The team was accompanied by personnel from the Kalighat Police Station as well as a sizeable contingent of women police officers. The visit is linked to the CID's ongoing investigation into allegations that signatures of several TMC MLAs were forged on a proposal submitted to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker regarding the recognition of the Leader of Opposition.

Search linked to Abhishek Banerjee's response

Officials present at the location stated that the visit was prompted by information provided by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in response to a notice previously issued by the investigating agency. "In his response, Abhishek Banerjee stated that signatures of MLAs were collected at the party's central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street. Based on that statement, we have come here as part of the investigation," a CID officer said. The agency had earlier sought details regarding the collection of signatures that later became the subject of the controversy.

CID team denied entry into premises

The situation took a dramatic turn when the CID team was reportedly prevented from entering the premises. Sources said a brief exchange took place between investigators and those managing the office. TMC leader and former MP Subhasish Chakraborty defended the party's decision, saying the search could not be allowed in the absence of Abhishek Banerjee. "We have not allowed the CID to enter the premises in the absence of Abhishek Banerjee. Once he comes, the CID can come and search the house," Chakraborty told reporters. The standoff added a fresh layer of political intrigue to a case that has already triggered deep divisions within the ruling party.

How the forged signature controversy began

The controversy erupted after a proposal seeking recognition of senior TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition allegedly carried forged signatures of several party legislators.

The allegations led to the filing of an FIR and the launch of a CID investigation. Since then, the issue has snowballed into one of the most serious political crises faced by the TMC. The dispute has its roots in the battle over the selection of the Leader of Opposition following the Assembly elections. Differences within the party leadership gradually widened, eventually leading to open rebellion.

Rebellion sparks historic split in TMC

The crisis escalated when 58 out of the TMC's 80 MLAs reportedly went against the party leadership and supported expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of Opposition instead of the party's official candidate, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. In a major setback for the party leadership, the rebel faction later took control of the legislature party, elected Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition and secured recognition from the Assembly Speaker. The development marked the first formal split in the TMC since the party's formation in 1998, making it one of the most challenging phases in the organisation's political history.

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