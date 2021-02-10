Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Nokia 5.4 launched in India.

HMD Global has announced the launch two budget-oriented smartphones, the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4. Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and hole-punch designs. The smartphones are launched with Android 10 but Android 11 update has already been promised for the two.

Alongside the two smartphones, Nokia has also announced the launch of the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite. Priced at Rs. 3,599, the truly wireless earphones will be available on Nokia’s website and Amazon.in starting February 17 in Charcoal and Snow colour options.

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4: Price, Availability

Nokia 5.4 has been launched for a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant while the 6GB + 64GB option will set you back Rs. 15,499. The handset will bve available in Dusk and Polar Night colour variants starting February 17 via Flipkart and Nokia India website.

Nokia 3.4, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs. 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant. The smartphone is available in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options. Interested buyers can pre-book the device starting today and it is set to go on sale starting February 20.

Nokia 5.4 Specifications

Nokia 5.4 sports a 6.39-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and comes with up to 6GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable via microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

On the optics front, the Nokia 5.4 features a quad rear camera setup, which consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Nokia 3.4 Specifications

Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card. Under the hood, there is a 4,000mAh battery with support for slower 5W charging.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 3.4 comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.