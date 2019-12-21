Netflix lost over a million subscribers to Disney Plus: Report

Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Netflix

Since the introduction of The Walt Disney's own streaming service Disney Plus, popular streaming giant Netflix has lost a whopping 1.1 million subscribers to Disney Plus. Notably, the new streaming service has been live for around a month.

According to a poll conducted by analytics firm Cowen & Co. 24 million people in the US subscribed to Disney Plus since its launch, while 5.8 per cent of Netflix users cancelled their subscriptions to make the switch.

As per the survey, 21 per cent of the total respondents said they signed up for Disney Plus in November, suggesting the 24 million customer base exiting the month, Variety reported recently.

The estimates come from the research team at Cowen & Co., based on a census-weighted survey of 2,500 US consumers conducted last month.

That would blow away previous Wall Street forecasts for Disney Plus, which had pegged less than 20 million subs worldwide for 2020 even after factoring in the expected lift from the one-year-free offer from Verizon for certain customers, the report added.