Motorola delays first sale of the Moto Razr in India: Here's when you can get it now

Motorola Razr first sale delayed.

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Tuesday announced that it is delaying the April 2 sale of foldable flagship Moto Razr to April 15 in India due to the nationwide lockdown. Motorola unveiled Razr (2019) on March 16 in India, at a price of Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

"Keeping national interest on top, we are abiding the government rules and want our e-commerce partners to deliver essential commodities at the moment," the company said in a statement. The 2.7-inch OLED 'Quick View' interactive display on the outside of the device will keep you connected.

The phone, when open, gives 6.2-inch 'Flex View' display with 21:9 'CinemaVision' aspect ratio -- the same ultra-wide dimensions used by the film industry. The device has 16 MP dual-use camera (f/1.7 aperture) that doubles up as the rear camera when open, and the selfie camera when closed.

It houses 'Night Vision' mode in extremely low-light conditions to bring more details out of the dark. Equipped with stock Android 9 Pie software and 'Moto Experiences' that our fans know and love, Moto Razr delivers a bloatware-free, ad-free smartphone experience.