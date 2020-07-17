Matata launches new vintage style speakers at affordable prices

Image Source : MATATA Matata launches a new range of Bluetooth speakers in India.

Matata announces the launch of its first-ever range of speakers. The company has unveiled ‘Integrated Speakers’ with old world vintage looks, multiple connectivity options, powerful surround sound and an LED display. This adds to the era of throwbacks as it tries to bring back the vintage design but with better internals.

Matata has launched three new speakers. The MTMI16L, the flagship model, costs Rs. 6,599. It offers 2.1 channel integrated speakers with 60W sound output. In terms of connectivity, the speakers offer USB, AUX, Bluetooth as well as FM radio. It comes with an LED display and treble and bass control knobs.

The Matata MTMI17L and MTMI18L offer much of the same functionalities seen on the MTMI16L. However, the MTMI17L and MTMI18L come with 40W and 20W speakers, respectively. While the former will set you back Rs. 5,349, the later costs just Rs. 4,299.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Ajay Arora, CEO-Matata said “We are excited to launch a range of speakers which is not only unique in looks but also in the impressive features. Once in a while, who doesn’t want to go back to wonderful yesteryears and relive the era gone-by. We are happy to bring products that will help. A perfect gift for self or your loved ones, these products are sure to stand out from the run-of-the-mill products”

