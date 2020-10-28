LG Wing with swivel screen launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : LG LG Wing launched in India.

LG has finally launched the much-awaited LG Wing smartphone in India. The handset made its global debut last month and it has now finally arrived at the Indian shores. The handset is quite unique as it features a swivel screen that allows the phone to turn into a T-shaped smartphone with two screens.

Once the user rotates the primary screen clockwise to 90 degrees, they get access to another small display. LG claims that there can be many use cases of such a setup on a smartphone. The company has also tinkered around with the phone’s software a bit in order to allow users to take even more advantages of the swivel screen.

LG Wing Price in India

LG Wing has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 69,990 for the base 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colour options. Interested buyers will be able to pick the device up starting November 9.

LG Wing Specifications

LG Wing features a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ P-OLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also a secondary display with a 3.9-inch Full-HD+ G-OLED panel. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It packs in 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging as well as 10W wireless charging.

On the optics front, the LG Wing sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup comes equipped with a Gimbal Motion Camera feature. This basically allows users to control the camera angles of the dual ultra-wide-angle lenses using a virtual joystick that appears on the secondary screen.

Upfront, the LG Wing comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with a pop-up module.

